The woman steps from the Porsche to confront the male motorist during the incident in Chongqing last month. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police chief sacked for ‘disciplinary violation’ after wife’s Porsche road rage incident
- Tong Xiaohua was dismissed from the force after two-week investigation into the couple and a further inquiry is under way
- His wife faced a backlash on social media after video showed her slapping a motorist and being slapped back in Chongqing last month
