Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The woman steps from the Porsche to confront the male motorist during the incident in Chongqing last month. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese police chief sacked for ‘disciplinary violation’ after wife’s Porsche road rage incident

  • Tong Xiaohua was dismissed from the force after two-week investigation into the couple and a further inquiry is under way
  • His wife faced a backlash on social media after video showed her slapping a motorist and being slapped back in Chongqing last month
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 6:15am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The woman steps from the Porsche to confront the male motorist during the incident in Chongqing last month. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The woman steps from the Porsche to confront the male motorist. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese woman driving Porsche faces online backlash over road rage video

  • Footage shows her exchanging blows with man driving cheaper car after she attempts a U-turn for which she is later fined
  • Man’s wife claims the woman accused him of driving a ‘beggar’s car’
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 11:37pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The woman steps from the Porsche to confront the male motorist. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.