Security cameras caught a tourist at Tai Qing cave in Yuanan, Hubei province, as he snapped a billion-year-old stalactite and passed bits to his friends. Photo: Weibo
Shamed Chinese souvenir hunters apologise after smashing up billion-year-old stalactite
- Weibo footage from cameras at Tai Qing in Hubei province, China’s biggest karst cave, pulls 150 million hits as visitors are caught vandalising rock formation
Topic | China Society
Security cameras caught a tourist at Tai Qing cave in Yuanan, Hubei province, as he snapped a billion-year-old stalactite and passed bits to his friends. Photo: Weibo