An interview with a tourist from eastern China, named Yang, who defended Beijing’s ‘one China’ policy on the streets of Taiwan, has gone viral on the mainland. Photo: Weibo
Society

Tourist fights ‘one China’ corner with YouTube interviewer in fiery debate on streets of Taiwan

  • Encounter was filmed in July but reached mainland audience on Tuesday
  • Tourist reveals his exasperation with Taiwan’s ‘selective reporting’
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 8:45am, 21 Aug, 2019

Director Zhu Yu’s documentary about four young Taoist priests on a pilgrimage through China has been withdrawn from the film festival. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese director Zhu Yu withdraws film from Taiwan’s Golden Horse awards

  • Beijing called for boycott of the high-profile festival amid rising tensions across the strait, but filmmaker had previously decided to defy it
  • Documentary has now been withdrawn, with Zhu saying ‘rumours and cyberbullying’ had threatened her safety
Topic |   Taiwan
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 2:18pm, 20 Aug, 2019

