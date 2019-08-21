An altercation between a young woman and an older male passenger over a subway train seat was recorded in Changsha, Hunan province in central China. Photo: Weibo
Woman threatened and pushed in China subway seat argument
- Fellow passenger records footage of dispute which starts when young woman refuses to give up her seat on crowded train
Security cameras caught a tourist at Tai Qing cave in Yuanan, Hubei province, as he snapped a stalactite and passed bits to his friends. Photo: Weibo
Shamed Chinese tourists apologise after smashing up ancient stalactite
- Weibo footage from cameras at Tai Qing in Hubei province, China’s biggest karst cave, pulls 150 million hits as visitors are caught vandalising rock formation
