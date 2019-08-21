Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An altercation between a young woman and an older male passenger over a subway train seat was recorded in Changsha, Hunan province in central China. Photo: Weibo
Society

Woman threatened and pushed in China subway seat argument

  • Fellow passenger records footage of dispute which starts when young woman refuses to give up her seat on crowded train
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 5:07pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An altercation between a young woman and an older male passenger over a subway train seat was recorded in Changsha, Hunan province in central China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Security cameras caught a tourist at Tai Qing cave in Yuanan, Hubei province, as he snapped a stalactite and passed bits to his friends. Photo: Weibo
Society

Shamed Chinese tourists apologise after smashing up ancient stalactite

  • Weibo footage from cameras at Tai Qing in Hubei province, China’s biggest karst cave, pulls 150 million hits as visitors are caught vandalising rock formation
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 10:30pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Security cameras caught a tourist at Tai Qing cave in Yuanan, Hubei province, as he snapped a stalactite and passed bits to his friends. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.