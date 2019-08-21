Rescuers send life jackets to villagers in Xiazhuang village in Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, after three days of rain and mudslides. Photo: Xinhua
Ten dead as torrential rain and mudslides hit southwest China
- Two police officers are swept to their deaths as they answer emergency call
- Rescue services say 26 people are missing
Topic | China Society
