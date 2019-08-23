Police were tipped off by an online lending company after its software could find no signs of movement in the victim’s eyes. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese murder suspect ‘caught by AI software that spotted dead person’s face was being scanned’
- Police say man from Fujian province was detained while trying to burn body on remote farm after strangling girlfriend
- Online lender contacted officers after its verification software spotted that the victim’s eyes weren’t moving
Topic | China Society
