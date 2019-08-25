Song Longchao became a clown doctor at Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital in Chengdu four years ago. Photo: Song Longchao.
Trust me, I’m a clown doctor: young Chinese patients are getting a taste of Western ‘alternative medicine’
- Don’t let the wigs and red noses fool you – some medical professionals are very serious about the beneficial effect of laughter on children’s health
