Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A blogger, his mother, and a friend with a camera pull the road accident stunt in Zhengzhou, Henan province, that was to end in detention and a fine for them all. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese ‘humour blogger’ and his crew detained and fined after police fail to see funny side of car crash stunt

  • Weibo celebrity embroils his 55-year-old mother and a friend in caper that backfires
  • ‘Collision’ between son’s Lamborghini and mother’s scooter causes 40-minute delay on busy road in Henan
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 4:38pm, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A blogger, his mother, and a friend with a camera pull the road accident stunt in Zhengzhou, Henan province, that was to end in detention and a fine for them all. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.