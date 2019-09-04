Illustration: Perry Tse
The emergence and evolution of China’s internet warriors
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
- Here we look at how young mainland Chinese are leaping the Great Firewall to get their patriotic messages across
Topic | China Society
Illustration: Perry Tse
Twitter announced last month that it had suspended 936 accounts for “attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong” . Photo: AFP
Before the Hong Kong protests, banned Twitter accounts ‘targeted Chinese government critics’
- Tens of thousands of posts aimed at fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui and jailed publisher Gui Minhai, Australian study finds
Topic | US-China relations
Twitter announced last month that it had suspended 936 accounts for “attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong” . Photo: AFP