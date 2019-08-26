The four great inventions of ancient China: Paper, gunpowder, the compass and printing. Photo: Alamy
Chinese teacher suspended for ‘belittling’ great inventions in online chat
- Associate professor caused ‘vicious social impact’ in comments to student in social media chat room
- Ethics committee suspends him from teaching for two years
