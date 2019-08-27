Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The rapid growth of China’s medical beauty industry is accompanied by high-profile problems, including disfigurement of patients and botulinum toxin poisoning. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Chinese woman’s medical mystery turns out to be poisoning from botulinum toxin beauty treatment

  • Within days of injections into her face at clinic, 29-year-old is floored by double vision, violent headaches and vomiting
  • Doctors in Shanghai diagnose problem when they learn about botulinum jabs
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 6:56pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The rapid growth of China’s medical beauty industry is accompanied by high-profile problems, including disfigurement of patients and botulinum toxin poisoning. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.