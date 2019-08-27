The rapid growth of China’s medical beauty industry is accompanied by high-profile problems, including disfigurement of patients and botulinum toxin poisoning. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese woman’s medical mystery turns out to be poisoning from botulinum toxin beauty treatment
- Within days of injections into her face at clinic, 29-year-old is floored by double vision, violent headaches and vomiting
- Doctors in Shanghai diagnose problem when they learn about botulinum jabs
Topic | China Society
The rapid growth of China’s medical beauty industry is accompanied by high-profile problems, including disfigurement of patients and botulinum toxin poisoning. Photo: Shutterstock