Society

Will nationwide waste sorting solve China’s landfill problem?

  • Landfill sites around the country are filling up ahead of time, adding urgency to the authorities’ need to cut the amount sent to them
  • Rubbish sorting schemes in cities led by Shanghai have followed a boom in building incineration plants
Topic |   Environment
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 7:43am, 7 Sep, 2019

Chinese cities have begun separating their recyclable garbage through waste sorting policies, to ease the burden on landfill sites. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Trash equals cash in Indonesia as villagers profit from China’s move to stop importing foreign garbage

  • China’s decision to block international waste sent the recycling industry into chaos, with huge quantities of rubbish being redirected to Southeast Asia
  • Greenpeace has warned that plastics prosperity comes at a huge environmental and public health cost, but locals say they are making a tidy profit
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:37pm, 20 Aug, 2019

Villager Keman sitting amongst plastic waste in the village of Bangun, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
