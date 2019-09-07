Chinese cities have begun separating their recyclable garbage through waste sorting policies, to ease the burden on landfill sites. Photo: AFP
Will nationwide waste sorting solve China’s landfill problem?
- Landfill sites around the country are filling up ahead of time, adding urgency to the authorities’ need to cut the amount sent to them
- Rubbish sorting schemes in cities led by Shanghai have followed a boom in building incineration plants
Topic | Environment
Villager Keman sitting amongst plastic waste in the village of Bangun, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Trash equals cash in Indonesia as villagers profit from China’s move to stop importing foreign garbage
- China’s decision to block international waste sent the recycling industry into chaos, with huge quantities of rubbish being redirected to Southeast Asia
- Greenpeace has warned that plastics prosperity comes at a huge environmental and public health cost, but locals say they are making a tidy profit
Topic | Indonesia
