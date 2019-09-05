The needle found inside the heart of an 11-year-old girl in China. Photo: Weibo
Police called in after needle found in young Chinese girl’s heart
- After two heart surgeries to remove object, 11-year-old is fighting for her life
- Doctors mystified how 7cm needle entered her system, girl has no explanation
Topic | China Society
Karaoke enthusiasts should not perform for more than two hours at a time, no matter how much they love to sing. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese karaoke lover suffers collapsed lung after straining to reach the high notes
- Doctors believe 65-year-old’s overenthusiastic vocal style was to blame after he put too much pressure on his lungs in the ‘heat of the moment’
- Amateurs advised they should not sing for more than two hours at a time if they want to avoid similar problems
