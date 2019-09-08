Two Hong Kong mooncake makers have found themselves the subject of Chinese state media articles for their differing views on the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Beijing over the moon as cake maker slams Hong Kong protests
- People’s Daily full of praise for Annie Wu Suk-ching – whose father founded Maxim’s chain – after she speaks out against those behind unrest in the city
- Communist Party mouthpiece earlier slammed Garic Kwok – son of the founder of Taipan Bread and Cake – for supporting the protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its “snowy” mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
Chinese importer says entire stock of Taipan mooncakes will be destroyed after backlash against Hong Kong baker
- Manager of trading company says ‘huge amount’ of Taipan Bread and Cakes brand pastries were returned after mainland media storm over bakery director’s pro-protest Facebook posts
Topic | China Society
