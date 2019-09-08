Channels

Two Hong Kong mooncake makers have found themselves the subject of Chinese state media articles for their differing views on the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Society

Beijing over the moon as cake maker slams Hong Kong protests

  • People’s Daily full of praise for Annie Wu Suk-ching – whose father founded Maxim’s chain – after she speaks out against those behind unrest in the city
  • Communist Party mouthpiece earlier slammed Garic Kwok – son of the founder of Taipan Bread and Cake – for supporting the protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 6:37pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Two Hong Kong mooncake makers have found themselves the subject of Chinese state media articles for their differing views on the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its “snowy” mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
Society

Chinese importer says entire stock of Taipan mooncakes will be destroyed after backlash against Hong Kong baker

  • Manager of trading company says ‘huge amount’ of Taipan Bread and Cakes brand pastries were returned after mainland media storm over bakery director’s pro-protest Facebook posts
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 10:08pm, 5 Sep, 2019

An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its "snowy" mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
