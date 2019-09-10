A German newspaper poll to suggest names for Meng Meng and Jiao Qing’s cubs came up with Hong and Kong, names a panda conservationist said were not appropriate. Photo: Xinhua
Berlin zoo to keep politics out of panda names after public picks Hong and Kong
- Keepers in Germany say too early to tell gender of Meng Meng’s twins
- Panda breeding experts in China have last word on names given to cubs born overseas
