A German newspaper poll to suggest names for Meng Meng and Jiao Qing’s cubs came up with Hong and Kong, names a panda conservationist said were not appropriate. Photo: Xinhua
Berlin zoo to keep politics out of panda names after public picks Hong and Kong

  • Keepers in Germany say too early to tell gender of Meng Meng’s twins
  • Panda breeding experts in China have last word on names given to cubs born overseas
Alice Yan  

Updated: 8:33pm, 10 Sep, 2019

