The WeChat musings of a Chinese undergraduate about her university allowance have led to a bigger conversation about the cost of education and what it means for low-income families. Photo: Shutterstock
How much is enough? Chinese student’s plea for more pocket money a lesson in the true cost of education
- University student’s complaint stirs up social media storm about youthful spending habits
A forum on gambling addiction in London targets Chinese diaspora. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Why Chinese students are at risk of becoming gambling addicts in the UK
- ‘They come to the UK, free, maybe a bit immature, and also lonely – that’s all the risk factors right there,’ says problem gambling specialist Edward Kwan
