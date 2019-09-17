A cybersecurity awareness campaign in China has prompted a warning about criminals harvesting fingerprint information from a popular pose in pictures uploaded to the internet. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s scissor-hand selfie-takers warned of cybersecurity threat
- Powerful zoom functions can reveal fingerprint details which may be copied by criminals
A student uses facial recognition to enter Peking University. Photo: Simon Song
Artificial intelligence is watching China’s students but how well can it really see?
- The country’s schools and universities have been keen adopters of AI, applying the technology in classrooms and dormitories
