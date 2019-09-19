Channels

Pang Maokun teaches students to draw a nude model. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese views on art laid bare as students’ nude drawing class offends Weibo users

  • Teacher describes ‘unbelievable’ backlash after largely negative comments on photos of life drawing lesson at arts institute
  • ‘Art is the behaviour of hooligans,’ one person says of lessons that the institute’s principal says were approved by the authorities
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 2:08pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Pang Maokun teaches students to draw a nude model. Photo: Weibo
Xu Xiaodong (right) with Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi. Photo: Twitter/Xu Xiaodong
Mixed Martial Arts

Xu Xiaodong has Weibo account wiped after Hong Kong protest comments; meets human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi

  • Chinese MMA fighter’s microblog is deleted for the eighth time – ‘the ninth is coming!’ he says
  • Xu tweets picture with Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi, who had been feared missing after returning from Hong Kong protests
Topic |   Xu Xiaodong
Nick Atkin

Nick Atkin  

Updated: 3:42pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Xu Xiaodong (right) with Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi. Photo: Twitter/Xu Xiaodong
