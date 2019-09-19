Pang Maokun teaches students to draw a nude model. Photo: Weibo
Chinese views on art laid bare as students’ nude drawing class offends Weibo users
- Teacher describes ‘unbelievable’ backlash after largely negative comments on photos of life drawing lesson at arts institute
- ‘Art is the behaviour of hooligans,’ one person says of lessons that the institute’s principal says were approved by the authorities
Topic | China Society
Pang Maokun teaches students to draw a nude model. Photo: Weibo
Xu Xiaodong (right) with Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi. Photo: Twitter/Xu Xiaodong
Xu Xiaodong has Weibo account wiped after Hong Kong protest comments; meets human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi
- Chinese MMA fighter’s microblog is deleted for the eighth time – ‘the ninth is coming!’ he says
- Xu tweets picture with Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi, who had been feared missing after returning from Hong Kong protests
Topic | Xu Xiaodong
Xu Xiaodong (right) with Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi. Photo: Twitter/Xu Xiaodong