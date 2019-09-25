Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech to the UN Climate Action Summit has been praised around the world, but China’s online community is not as impressed. Photo: AFP
Cool response in China for Greta Thunberg's global warming speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit
- Chinese young people prefer tree planting and other activities to street protests
Topic | China Society
Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech to the UN Climate Action Summit has been praised around the world, but China’s online community is not as impressed. Photo: AFP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’
- Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
- Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic | Climate crisis
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE