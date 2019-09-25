Channels

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech to the UN Climate Action Summit has been praised around the world, but China’s online community is not as impressed. Photo: AFP
Society

Cool response in China for Greta Thunberg's global warming speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit

  • Chinese young people prefer tree planting and other activities to street protests
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 4:08pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Climate activist Greta Thunberg's speech to the UN Climate Action Summit has been praised around the world, but China's online community is not as impressed. Photo: AFP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’

  • Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
  • Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic |   Climate crisis
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 9:41pm, 24 Sep, 2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
