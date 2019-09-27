Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A brain surgery patient posted video of an exchange of money at a hospital in Shanxi, claiming US$1,400 was paid for a “flying knife” operation. Photo: Handout
Society

Why a US$1,400 ‘flying knife’ operation could cost a Chinese brain surgeon his job

  • Rural neurosurgeon invites specialist from Beijing to carry out complex procedure
  • Off-the-books practice exposed when patient posts footage of cash payment
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 11:13pm, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A brain surgery patient posted video of an exchange of money at a hospital in Shanxi, claiming US$1,400 was paid for a “flying knife” operation. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.