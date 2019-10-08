Channels

Home is where the hate is: mainland Chinese are living in fear in Hong Kong. Illustration: Henry Wong
Society

Meet the mainland Chinese who are living in fear in Hong Kong

  • Recent immigrants to the city say they are becoming increasingly anxious after seeing a protest against an extradition bill mutate into a violent campaign against all things Chinese
  • In a city where Cantonese is the local language, Mandarin speakers say they are keeping quiet in public and even telling their children to speak English to avoid being targeted
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Oct, 2019

China’s Communist Party has spoken out in support of Hong Kong’s ban on the wearing of masks. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing gives 10 reasons for supporting Carrie Lam’s ban on masks in Hong Kong

  • Ruling will help bring an end to the violence in the city and save young people from further harm, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission says in a social media commentary
  • The anonymity masks have given student protesters has fooled them into thinking their violent acts are all part of a game, article says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:37pm, 5 Oct, 2019

