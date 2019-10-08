A city in eastern Zhejiang province is banning the use of phones while crossing the road. Photo: Alamy
Pedestrians in eastern China face US$7 fine for checking mobile phones while crossing the road
- People’s Congress of Jiaxing also warns ‘frolicking’ on zebra crossings will not be tolerated
- Local newspaper says that, as with smoking, public opinion must be shaped to break uncivilised habit
Topic | China Society
