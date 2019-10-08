Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A city in eastern Zhejiang province is banning the use of phones while crossing the road. Photo: Alamy
Society

Pedestrians in eastern China face US$7 fine for checking mobile phones while crossing the road

  • People’s Congress of Jiaxing also warns ‘frolicking’ on zebra crossings will not be tolerated
  • Local newspaper says that, as with smoking, public opinion must be shaped to break uncivilised habit
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 6:21pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A city in eastern Zhejiang province is banning the use of phones while crossing the road. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.