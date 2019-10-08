NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the personal freedom of the Houston Rockets manager to support protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
NBA commissioner Adam Silver: ‘We will protect our employees’ freedom of speech’
- As controversy over Houston Rockets manager’s controversial Hong Kong protest tweet grows, he says league will not compromise on its values
- NBA boss stands firm as the league comes under fire from all directions
Topic | Hong Kong protests
South Park season 23, episode 2, ‘Band in China’. Photo: Comedy Central
‘South Park’ creators issue a mocking ‘apology’ to China after show was reportedly banned
- The statement comes after The Hollywood Reporter reported that ‘South Park’ had been banned from China’s internet
- The most recent episode of the animated series mocked China’s censorship
