Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the personal freedom of the Houston Rockets manager to support protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Society

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: ‘We will protect our employees’ freedom of speech’

  • As controversy over Houston Rockets manager’s controversial Hong Kong protest tweet grows, he says league will not compromise on its values
  • NBA boss stands firm as the league comes under fire from all directions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tim Noonan

Tim Noonan  

Updated: 11:17pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the personal freedom of the Houston Rockets manager to support protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
South Park season 23, episode 2, ‘Band in China’. Photo: Comedy Central
Society

‘South Park’ creators issue a mocking ‘apology’ to China after show was reportedly banned

  • The statement comes after The Hollywood Reporter reported that ‘South Park’ had been banned from China’s internet
  • The most recent episode of the animated series mocked China’s censorship
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 6:41am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Park season 23, episode 2, ‘Band in China’. Photo: Comedy Central
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.