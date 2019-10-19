China’s women’s volleyball team are again winners with their triumph at the World Cup in Osaka, Japan, last month. Photo: Xinhua
World champions again: why nothing succeeds like China’s women’s volleyball team
- The squad is once more an inspiration for a nation, nearly four decades after it first made it to the top
- The players have achieved where other sports such as basketball and soccer have disappointed
Topic | China Society
China’s women’s volleyball team are again winners with their triumph at the World Cup in Osaka, Japan, last month. Photo: Xinhua