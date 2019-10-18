The family of Deng Shiping learned his fate after 16 years when police recovered his bones from a school playing field. Photo: Weibo
Chinese prosecutors name suspects in death of school building site supervisor who vanished 16 years ago
- Remains of Deng Shiping were dug up from beneath playing field in Hunan
- Son and daughter say their suspicions about father’s fate were borne out
Topic | China Society
The family of Deng Shiping learned his fate after 16 years when police recovered his bones from a school playing field. Photo: Weibo