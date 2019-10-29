Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Doctors said the bite from the “five-step snake” is less deadly than commonly feared. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese farmer cuts off finger after being bitten by snake. Doctors tell him he needn’t have bothered

  • Man took drastic step after being bitten by a ‘five-step snake’, which is believed to strike victims down after taking just a handful of steps
  • Medical staff say it was not necessary to take such a drastic measure – and because he left his finger behind when he went to hospital it can’t be reattached
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 5:20pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Doctors said the bite from the “five-step snake” is less deadly than commonly feared. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.