Chinese farmer cuts off finger after being bitten by snake. Doctors tell him he needn’t have bothered
- Man took drastic step after being bitten by a ‘five-step snake’, which is believed to strike victims down after taking just a handful of steps
- Medical staff say it was not necessary to take such a drastic measure – and because he left his finger behind when he went to hospital it can’t be reattached
