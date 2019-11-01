Channels

A woman who was beaten with an iron bar by her mother displays one of the injuries to her arm. When police arrived at the scene they found her bruised and bleeding with wounds to her arms, buttocks and legs. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese woman detained after beating daughter with iron bar because she was unmarried

  • Quarrels because of mother’s unhappiness with adult child’s single status
  • Bail granted after daughter drops claim for compensation in exchange for mediation
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 5:17pm, 1 Nov, 2019

A woman who was beaten with an iron bar by her mother displays one of the injuries to her arm. When police arrived at the scene they found her bruised and bleeding with wounds to her arms, buttocks and legs. Photo: Weibo
A 67-year-old woman from east China has become the country’s oldest new mother. Photo: Handout
Society

Woman, 67, becomes China’s oldest new mother as baby girl is ‘given by God’, reports say

  • Doctors at hospital in Shandong province deliver 2.6kg baby Tianci by caesarean section, local newspapers report
  • Mum Tian describes birth as painful, as husband Huang says he plans to live to 110
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 3:20pm, 29 Oct, 2019

A 67-year-old woman from east China has become the country's oldest new mother. Photo: Handout
