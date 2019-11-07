Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A video recording shows the moment Qian and his friend leap from their chairs as a pane of glass falls onto a table at a Starbucks shop in Shanghai. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese man threatens to sue Starbucks and shopping mall over falling window pane

  • Customer in Shanghai says he and his friend cheated death as glass crashed down on terrace at cafe
  • Coffee chain says it is unaware that it is being sued and has nothing to do with the window
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 8:01pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A video recording shows the moment Qian and his friend leap from their chairs as a pane of glass falls onto a table at a Starbucks shop in Shanghai. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.