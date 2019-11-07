A video recording shows the moment Qian and his friend leap from their chairs as a pane of glass falls onto a table at a Starbucks shop in Shanghai. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese man threatens to sue Starbucks and shopping mall over falling window pane
- Customer in Shanghai says he and his friend cheated death as glass crashed down on terrace at cafe
- Coffee chain says it is unaware that it is being sued and has nothing to do with the window
Topic | China Society
A video recording shows the moment Qian and his friend leap from their chairs as a pane of glass falls onto a table at a Starbucks shop in Shanghai. Photo: Thepaper.cn