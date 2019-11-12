The western peak of Huashan Mountain in China’s Shaanxi province, where a woman fell to her death. Photo: Alamy
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China’s Huashan Mountain
- University student was sharing pictures with her friends and then she disappeared
- Family says protective barrier was inadequate but park management disagrees
Hikers walk along rice terraces in the Xuefeng Mountains, in Hunan province, in China. Photo: Tessa Chan
China’s first world-class hiking trail mapped out in Hunan’s Xuefeng Mountains
- The route is made up of existing rural paths and ancient walkways long forgotten by locals
- The team behind the venture hope to bring international adventurers – and their tourist dollars – to a little-seen but highly scenic corner of the country
