Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The western peak of Huashan Mountain in China’s Shaanxi province, where a woman fell to her death. Photo: Alamy
Society

Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China’s Huashan Mountain

  • University student was sharing pictures with her friends and then she disappeared
  • Family says protective barrier was inadequate but park management disagrees
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 7:26pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The western peak of Huashan Mountain in China’s Shaanxi province, where a woman fell to her death. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hikers walk along rice terraces in the Xuefeng Mountains, in Hunan province, in China. Photo: Tessa Chan
Travel

China’s first world-class hiking trail mapped out in Hunan’s Xuefeng Mountains

  • The route is made up of existing rural paths and ancient walkways long forgotten by locals
  • The team behind the venture hope to bring international adventurers – and their tourist dollars – to a little-seen but highly scenic corner of the country
Topic |   Asia travel
Tessa Chan

Tessa Chan  

Updated: 4:43pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hikers walk along rice terraces in the Xuefeng Mountains, in Hunan province, in China. Photo: Tessa Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.