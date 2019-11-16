Zhong Congrong is a familiar figure on the streets of his hometown. Photo: Handout
It’s a dirty job and I’m the one to do it, says millionaire who risks his reputation to break China’s litter habit
- Every morning and night for the past four years, businessman Zhong Congrong has been on the streets of Chongqing to stop people dropping their litter
- Admired as a welfare champion, the 54-year-old says he has been beaten and insulted for his cause
