Authorities in the north China region of Inner Mongolia have reported three cases of the plague in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Chinese man, 55, contracts bubonic plague after eating wild rabbit

  • Resident of Inner Mongolia becomes third plague victim in a week after two people from the same region are reported to have caught pneumonic strain of the deadly disease
  • Local health authority says 28 people were quarantined after latest case was diagnosed
Topic |   Health in China
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 11:45pm, 17 Nov, 2019

Authorities in the north China region of Inner Mongolia have reported three cases of the plague in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua
The disease is spread by the Yersinia pestis bacteria. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Two pneumonic plague cases confirmed in Chinese villagers

  • Inner Mongolian residents now being treated in Beijing hospital
  • Public health authorities say risk of disease spreading is ‘extremely low’
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 11:47am, 14 Nov, 2019

The disease is spread by the Yersinia pestis bacteria. Photo: Shutterstock
