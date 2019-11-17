Authorities in the north China region of Inner Mongolia have reported three cases of the plague in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese man, 55, contracts bubonic plague after eating wild rabbit
- Resident of Inner Mongolia becomes third plague victim in a week after two people from the same region are reported to have caught pneumonic strain of the deadly disease
- Local health authority says 28 people were quarantined after latest case was diagnosed
Topic | Health in China
Authorities in the north China region of Inner Mongolia have reported three cases of the plague in less than a week. Photo: Xinhua
The disease is spread by the Yersinia pestis bacteria. Photo: Shutterstock
Two pneumonic plague cases confirmed in Chinese villagers
- Inner Mongolian residents now being treated in Beijing hospital
- Public health authorities say risk of disease spreading is ‘extremely low’
Topic | China Society
The disease is spread by the Yersinia pestis bacteria. Photo: Shutterstock