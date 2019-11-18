A scene from ‘Dying to Survive’ which was released just two weeks before the arrest of a man selling overseas cancer medication to patients in China, in an echo of the film’s plot. Photo: Handout
Leniency from China court in ‘Dying to Survive’ cancer drug case
- Suspended sentence for man whose arrest for selling overseas medication to cancer patients sparked public outcry
- Zhai Yiping was charged two weeks after release of film with similar plot highlighted unaffordability of life-saving drugs
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has accelerated its investment in advanced medical technology over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
Chinese conglomerate Fosun’s pharmaceutical unit to increase spending on innovative drugs, step up generic medication production
- Company to partner with teams developing new drugs, acquire patents and create joint ventures to improve capabilities
