A scene from ‘Dying to Survive’ which was released just two weeks before the arrest of a man selling overseas cancer medication to patients in China, in an echo of the film’s plot. Photo: Handout
Society

Leniency from China court in ‘Dying to Survive’ cancer drug case

  • Suspended sentence for man whose arrest for selling overseas medication to cancer patients sparked public outcry
  • Zhai Yiping was charged two weeks after release of film with similar plot highlighted unaffordability of life-saving drugs
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 7:25pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has accelerated its investment in advanced medical technology over the past couple of years. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Chinese conglomerate Fosun’s pharmaceutical unit to increase spending on innovative drugs, step up generic medication production

  • Company to partner with teams developing new drugs, acquire patents and create joint ventures to improve capabilities
Topic |   Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 10:48pm, 6 Nov, 2019

