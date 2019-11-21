Channels

Surgeon Zhang Hong draws out the fluid to ease pressure on the patient’s bladder. Photo: WeChat
Society

Chinese surgeons use straws to drain man’s bladder in mid-flight medical emergency

  • Doctors improvise with tape and oxygen mask tubing to make device to save patient on plane from Guangzhou to New York
  • The man was suffering with an enlarged prostate and showing signs of shock
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 5:13pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Police in Lanzhou are holding a man after a doctor was stabbed to death at Gansu Provincial People's Hospital. Photo: Handout
Society

Cancer patient arrested for fatal stabbing of doctor in China

  • Investigators in Gansu say they cannot find motive for attack
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 11:46am, 24 Oct, 2019

