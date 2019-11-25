The child’s rough treatment by the teacher (left) was caught on security camera. Photo: Weibo
Angry father wins support online after attacking Chinese kindergarten teacher who hit his five-year-old daughter
- Both parent and teacher are detained after the former takes exception to his daughter’s treatment
- Thousands comment on footage of the incident
Topic | China Society
Authorities in Yunnan province said 54 kindergarten pupils and staff in the city of Kaiyuan were victims of a caustic soda attack. Photo: Handout
Chinese man held after 51 children and three teachers burned in kindergarten attack
- Authorities in Yunnan say suspect climbed wall to attack children and staff, spraying them with caustic soda
- Two victims were seriously wounded, municipal authorities say
