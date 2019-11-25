Wu Yongning, the 26-year-old rooftopper who fell to his death from a skyscraper in central China in 2017. Photo: Guancha.cn
China live-streaming app ‘partly responsible’ in death of rooftopper Wu Yongning
- Appeal court upholds family’s US$4,300 compensation claim
- 26-year-old was ‘aware of the danger’ when he climbed skyscraper without safety equipment
Topic | China Society
Wu Yongning, the 26-year-old rooftopper who fell to his death from a skyscraper in central China in 2017. Photo: Guancha.cn
The western peak of Huashan in China’s Shaanxi province, where a woman fell to her death. Photo: Alamy
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from Huashan in northwest China
- University student was sharing pictures with her friends and then she disappeared
- Family says protective barrier was inadequate but park management disagrees
Topic | China Society
The western peak of Huashan in China’s Shaanxi province, where a woman fell to her death. Photo: Alamy