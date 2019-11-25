Channels

Wu Yongning, the 26-year-old rooftopper who fell to his death from a skyscraper in central China in 2017. Photo: Guancha.cn
China live-streaming app ‘partly responsible’ in death of rooftopper Wu Yongning

  • Appeal court upholds family’s US$4,300 compensation claim
  • 26-year-old was ‘aware of the danger’ when he climbed skyscraper without safety equipment
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 6:30pm, 25 Nov, 2019

The western peak of Huashan in China’s Shaanxi province, where a woman fell to her death. Photo: Alamy
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from Huashan in northwest China

  • University student was sharing pictures with her friends and then she disappeared
  • Family says protective barrier was inadequate but park management disagrees
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 8:18pm, 14 Nov, 2019

