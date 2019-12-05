Accused killer Li Jiangong (left) has been cleared by a court in eastern China, more than a decade after his conviction for murder. Photo: Weibo
Chinese man cleared of murder after 11 years in jail
- Family’s long fight for a review pays off as dead woman’s neighbour walks free
- Evidence in case was insubstantial and insufficient, court rules
Topic | China Society
Accused killer Li Jiangong (left) has been cleared by a court in eastern China, more than a decade after his conviction for murder. Photo: Weibo
Rescuers at the scene of the blast in Haining city in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Nine killed after waste water tank explodes at Chinese dye factory
- Senior managers detained as authorities investigate cause of blast that also left a dozen workers injured at plant in eastern province of Zhejiang
- Factory owners have previously been punished for breaching environmental regulations and failing to properly account for explosives and chemicals
Topic | China Society
Rescuers at the scene of the blast in Haining city in eastern China. Photo: Weibo