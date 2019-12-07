Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A kindly gesture ended up costing three Chinese farmers 5,000 tonnes of white radish. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Chinese farmers’ offer of free radishes for locals goes viral … costs them US$42,000

  • Thousands of looters travel from miles around to strip field of 500 tonnes of white radishes after growers tell their neighbours it’s OK to ‘take a few’
  • Police overwhelmed by a torrent of freeloaders, some of whom even live-stream the event
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 6:36pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A kindly gesture ended up costing three Chinese farmers 5,000 tonnes of white radish. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wu Ruihua served with the People’s Liberation Army from 1992-95. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Identity theft: Chinese ex-soldier finds out about the 23-year career he never had

  • After leaving the army in 1995 Wu Ruihua tried to get a job with his local government but was repeatedly rejected
  • In October he discovered that the position he wanted had been filled by an impostor … whose wife was head of human resources
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 8:10pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wu Ruihua served with the People’s Liberation Army from 1992-95. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.