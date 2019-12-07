A kindly gesture ended up costing three Chinese farmers 5,000 tonnes of white radish. Photo: Weibo
Chinese farmers’ offer of free radishes for locals goes viral … costs them US$42,000
- Thousands of looters travel from miles around to strip field of 500 tonnes of white radishes after growers tell their neighbours it’s OK to ‘take a few’
- Police overwhelmed by a torrent of freeloaders, some of whom even live-stream the event
Wu Ruihua served with the People’s Liberation Army from 1992-95. Photo: Weibo
Identity theft: Chinese ex-soldier finds out about the 23-year career he never had
- After leaving the army in 1995 Wu Ruihua tried to get a job with his local government but was repeatedly rejected
- In October he discovered that the position he wanted had been filled by an impostor … whose wife was head of human resources
