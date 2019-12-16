Hongkongers who live and work on the mainland are finding themselves caught in the middle over their city’s political crisis. Photo: Robert Ng
Hongkongers living in mainland China say safety and friendships are on the line amid protests
- They fear speaking their minds about unrest in home city, saying differing opinions are no longer tolerated in Hong Kong
- Meanwhile, they try to keep mainlanders informed about the real situation
The pro-democracy camp made big gains in last month’s district council elections. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reveals apology to defeated pro-Beijing candidates after district council elections
- The pro-establishment camp suffered a humiliating loss two weeks ago, ceding control of 17 out of 18 local councils
- Carrie Lam admits the result signals dissatisfaction with the government
