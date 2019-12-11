Li Ziqi’s videos of rural life are a powerful means of promoting China, state media say. Photo: Li Ziqi
Chinese state media joins rural life blogger Li Ziqi’s millions of followers
- YouTube star from Sichuan whose videos pull in tens of millions of hits does better job of promoting China than Confucius Institute, fans say
- CCTV says Li does not need translator to get Chinese story across to international audience
Topic | China Society
