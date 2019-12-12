Nine-year-old Wang Fuman’s family has now moved from their mud hut to a two-storey home. Photo: AFP
Father of China’s ‘Ice Boy’ responds to critics after family is knocked back for poverty assistance scheme
- Wang Fuman became an internet sensation after he was pictured with his head encrusted in ice after freezing trek to school
- Life has improved since then, but his dad says they are still struggling to make ends meet
Topic | China Society
