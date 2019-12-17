More than 200 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control. Photo: Weibo
Flames of love burn too brightly after Chinese couple accidentally start woodland fire during romantic evening on mountain
- Couple hoped to watch the shooting stars and create perfect pictures by setting off fireworks on peak in Guangdong province, but end up being locked up for 15 days
- At its height more than 200 firefighters were needed to tackle the blaze on Queya mountain
Topic | China Society
