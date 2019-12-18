A father believes a worm-like object he discovered in an IV tube used to treat his son for flu at a Sichuan hospital may have given the three-year-old a bacterial infection. Photo: Weibo
Chinese hospital apologises after father finds ‘worm’ in IV tube as son is treated for flu

  • Three-year-old is put under observation for 17 hours after red, itchy spots appear on his back
  • Hospital says it takes responsibility for object which father believes caused bacterial infection
Alice Yan

Updated: 5:20pm, 18 Dec, 2019

