Families in Shanghai are appealing to authorities for help to recover money paid for lessons at closed Lego Education Learning Centres. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai parents hit refund brick wall after Lego learning centre closures
- Families appeal to city authorities and toy company for help to recover fees already paid for classes
- Four outlets shut their doors in aftermath of contract dispute
Topic | China education
Families in Shanghai are appealing to authorities for help to recover money paid for lessons at closed Lego Education Learning Centres. Photo: Weibo