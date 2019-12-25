Tesco halted production of its charity Christmas cards after Florence Widdicombe, six, found a message apparently written by an inmate. Photo: AP
Chinese prison in Tesco scandal offers ‘re-education’, and served pizza at Christmas, its boss says
- Inmates choose to take part and are paid for some of their work, Qingpu Prison director claims on state media
- British media had reported that a child found a message in a greeting card apparently written by an inmate who said forced labour was used
