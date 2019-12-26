Images from central Chongqing show the scene where a man jumped from an apartment block and landed on two school pupils, fatally injuring them. Photo: Weibo
Chinese school pupils fatally injured as man throws himself off block of flats
- Police report says 31-year-old from Hubei committed suicide
- Two third-year pupils were on their way to an art class in downtown Chongqing
Topic | China Society
