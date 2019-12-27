Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute is located close to the factory that produced the vaccines. Photo: Weibo
200 Chinese academics caught brucella virus from vaccine factory’s pollution, investigators say
- Researchers, students and teachers test positive in agriculture-heavy Gansu province
- They had breathed in bacteria after vaccine maker used expired ingredients, health authority says
Topic | Food and agriculture
