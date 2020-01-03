The Chinese paddlefish had been on the critically endangered list since 1996. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese paddlefish, native to the Yangtze River, declared extinct by scientists

  • One of the world’s biggest freshwater fish species, growing up to 7 metres long, is believed to have died out between 2005 and 2010
  • Dam-building, overfishing, busy water traffic and pollution have taken a toll on the river, where a 10-year fishing ban took effect on Wednesday
Topic |   China science
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 5:03pm, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Chinese paddlefish had been on the critically endangered list since 1996. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration. Her Twitter account is @TingYanalice