The Chinese paddlefish had been on the critically endangered list since 1996. Photo: Handout
Chinese paddlefish, native to the Yangtze River, declared extinct by scientists
- One of the world’s biggest freshwater fish species, growing up to 7 metres long, is believed to have died out between 2005 and 2010
- Dam-building, overfishing, busy water traffic and pollution have taken a toll on the river, where a 10-year fishing ban took effect on Wednesday
