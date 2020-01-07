Mei Ting (right) has apologised after this photo of her on an Air China flight prompted criticism online. Photo: Weibo
Chinese actress Mei Ting sorry for putting feet up on plane seat in front of her
- The 44-year-old says she regrets her behaviour after photo of her on Air China flight is posted online
- She has come under fire on social media, criticised as ‘uncivilised’
Topic | China Society
