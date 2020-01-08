A Chinese woman surnamed Liu (above) posted an ad for a helper to take care of her daughter, who is studying at university. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese woman seeks domestic help for university student daughter ‘who never washed clothes or cooked before’

  • Businesswoman says she and husband are too busy with work to clean up after their daughter each day
  • Survey finds a third of people think adults should know the basics of housekeeping and chores
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 4:15pm, 8 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Chinese woman surnamed Liu (above) posted an ad for a helper to take care of her daughter, who is studying at university. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration. Her Twitter account is @TingYanalice