A Chinese woman surnamed Liu (above) posted an ad for a helper to take care of her daughter, who is studying at university. Photo: Handout
Chinese woman seeks domestic help for university student daughter ‘who never washed clothes or cooked before’
- Businesswoman says she and husband are too busy with work to clean up after their daughter each day
- Survey finds a third of people think adults should know the basics of housekeeping and chores
Topic | China Society
