Chen Zhonghe, the former coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, has complained about how he was portrayed in a new film. Photo: AFP
Former coach of China’s women’s volleyball team Chen Zhonghe outraged at ‘ugly’ film portrayal
- ‘There’s enough evidence to sue,’ championship winning coach says about upcoming film celebrating 40 years of team’s success
- In one scene, a young Chen is seen snatching food from a canteen worker, saying ‘I just want to eat the chicken leg. I deserve chicken leg’
Topic | China Society
